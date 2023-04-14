Powers of anticipation

After a day of intense debate surrounding not just the reasoning behind but also the composition of the eight-member bench formed to hear petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which will limit chief justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to take suo-motu notice, the order given by the bench has led to even more controversy. Legal experts had said that even the SC taking up the petitions was unprecedented as the bill, which was not signed by President Arif Alvi, will likely become an act of law 10 days from the day the bill was sent to the president for approval. As such, it is not yet law — so the SC had pretty much decided on a pre-emptive hearing. The order given by the SC — an ‘anticipatory injunction — has said that while it will consider the constitutionality of the bill once it becomes law, the “Act “shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner” as it may be an interference in the independence of the judiciary. Even a most charitable reading of the order makes it seem that the law has essentially been sought to be curtailed.

There is now little left to imagination when it comes to the ‘clash’ between the executive and at least one part of the higher judiciary, as well as the internal divisions within the judiciary. With even the most experienced legal brains taken aback by the ruling, and the process too, one wonders where all this is headed. If the government refuses to buckle — and it does seem the government is not going to agree to the order — and the highest court of the land seems to be in a flux, the chaos unleashed in the past one year is all coming together and could easily lead to devastating consequences.

Lawyer’s bodies are already looking divided — unlike the CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry days that are recalled often today. There are already speculations over whether this court will now dismiss the government since it has refused to give Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is also already counter-speculation of a government looking at emergency powers. The political temperature in this country is firmly set to high. If our institutions are not careful, they may end up burning the place down in their zeal to be proven right. In that sense, no one will be on the right side of history. There is nothing to anticipate then except further chaos. For weeks, political observers, legal experts, even political figures have been warning that this judiciary versus executive war will not end well. We are seeing an ugly division in the judiciary, a tainted sense of justice, and a court that desperately needs to set its house in order lest it ends up being the catalyst for a full system breakdown. This is neither justice nor politics.