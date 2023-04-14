IGP assures Shehla Raza of cooperation in ensuring justice for women

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza called on provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office on Thursday and emphasizsed the need for police cooperation in ensuring justice for women.

Officials said the minister also conferred with the inspector general of police on other issues pending with the Sindh police. She said the Women Complaint Cell, Darul Aman, 23 safe houses under the department were actively working to protect the rights of women and girls and to solve various problems faced by them, and help and cooperation of the police in this regard was an important need.

During the meeting, Karachi’s Additional IG Javed Alam Odho said regular instructions had been issued to the in-charges of all complaint centres working under the police to ensure regular contact with the Women Development Department so that the rights of women and girls could be protected and crime against them prevented. He suggested that a WhatsApp group should be formed for timely sharing of information, complaints and issues, and to follow them.

IGP Memon assured the provincial minister that the police would extend all possible cooperation to women and girls in addressing the problems and difficulties faced by them, protecting their rights, and preventing crime against them.

He directed the police to not only register FIRs for timely resolution of crime against women and girls and resolution of their problems, but also to provide them justice as soon as possible through effective investigations. He said the data of crime against women and girls should be shared with the Women Development Department so that prevention of such crimes could be ensured together.

IGP Memon said contacts with the department should be strengthened at all levels. The meeting was also attended by the DIGs of Sindh headquarters, establishment, and South, East and West ranges, among others.