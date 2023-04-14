Floods affected BoR recoveries but SRB, E&T dept to achieve targets: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday observed that the recoveries of the Board of Revenue (BoR) have fallen short because of heavy rains and floods but the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and the excise & taxation (E&T) department are bound to achieve their targets.

Addressing a joint meeting of the tax collecting agencies of the province that he chaired at the CM House, Shah directed the E&T department to launch a campaign against defaulting motor vehicles and stop vehicle transfers from one owner to another on open letters.

The CM was told that the SRB was given a target of Rs180 billion, against which it had recovered Rs128.2066 billion during the eight months of the financial year 2022-23, showing revenue growth of 22 per cent. Officials said the SRB would achieve its target easily.

E&T Minister Mukesh Chawla told the CM that his department was given a target of Rs127.2 billion, against which Rs63.331 billion had been recovered during the last eight months. He vowed to achieve the target by the end of the financial year. He said the E&T department had recovered excise, motor vehicle tax, cotton fees, infrastructure cess, entertainment tax and different fees.

“We used to collect property tax and professional tax, which have been devolved to the local bodies. Even then the property tax recovery has been recorded at Rs8 million, and professional tax at Rs464 million.”

He told the meeting that against the target of Rs12 billion, the E&T department had recovered Rs4.25 billion. He said his department had recovered Rs6.996 billion against a target of Rs14 billion as motor vehicle tax.

Similarly, he said, against a 100.8 billion infrastructure cess target, Rs51.601 billion had been recovered. He added that Rs8 million in entertainment tax and Rs1 million in different types of fees had also been collected.

Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob told the CM that the BoR was given a target of Rs36 billion, against which it had recovered around Rs10 billion (Rs9.961 billion). He said that due to heavy rains and floods, the recovery of farm tax had been affected. Makhdoom said the provincial government had granted various exemptions to the flood-affected growers. He added that due to the financial crisis in the country, the real estate business had been showing a downward trend, so the ratio of transfer and registration cases of properties had come down considerably.

The CM directed the BoR to take the necessary measures to increase its revenue collection. The meeting was attended among others by CM’s agriculture adviser Manzoor Wassan, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and BoR Senior Member Baqaullah Unar.