K-Electric told to pay Rs9.2m in damages to man injured by PMT

A civil court has ordered K-Electric to pay Rs9.2 million in damages to a citizen over multiple injuries he suffered after its pole-mounted transformer (PMT) fell down and spilled burning oil on him in Orangi Town in November 2018.

Senior Civil Judge (West) Razaque Hussain decreed a suit filed by the victim, Syed Muhammad Asim Imam, demanding Rs14 million in damages from the city’s sole power distributor over its alleged negligence that led to the tragic incident.

The judge observed that the plaintiff successfully proved its case against the defendant company. “In the light of evidence adduced by both parties, it is crystal clear that on 15-11-2018 one PMT belonging to the defendant installed at Iqbal Market had fallen down due to the negligent and reckless act of the defendant,” he said. "Due to the above act of the defendant, the plaintiff sustained several injuries and he also suffered financial and physical loss including mental anguish."

The judge ruled that the victim was entitled to get Rs9,090,000 in damages from the company with 15 per cent mark-up per annum from the date of the judgment till the realisation of the amount for its negligence that caused him financial and physical loss as well as mental agony. He said the plaintiff was also entitled to receive Rs191,000 as the cost incurred on the filing of the suit.

K-Electric was told to deposit the amount with the nazir of the court within a period of 30 days. Advocate Usman Farooq, the plaintiff’s lawyer, stated that his client suffered multiple injuries in the incident that occurred due to gross negligence and omission on the part of the power utility to maintain its infrastructure. He said the victim remained hospitalised for a long time and the company didn't extend any help except for bearing meagre expenses incurred on his medical treatment.

The counsel said the plaintiff also lost his job and suffered stress and mental agony due to the incident. On the other hand, the defendant’s lawyer said that the company was not responsible for the incident, terming it “an act of God”.