MWM asks civilised nations to ensure just resolution of Palestinian issue

Sindh Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi has condemned the Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine, saying that the Muslim Ummah has been facing same the situation for last 73 years, and every year in Ramazan the Zionist forces attack innocent worshipers at the mosque.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he called upon the rulers of civilised nations as well as of the Muslim Ummah to play their sincere role for just resolution of the Palestine issue. He also urged the Arab nations to end their relations with Israel because it was tantamount to disloyalty to Islam and the Muslim Ummah.

Allama Zaidi said the founders of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Liaquat Ali Khan were ardent followers of the independent Palestine ideology. Similarly, he said, their successors such as General Ayub Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and others also continued to oppose Israel on the issue of Palestine, but, unfortunately, nowadays a few people from the ruling elite were making efforts to build support for Israel in Pakistan, which was explicitly unacceptable to our nation.

These people also visited Israel in the form of a delegation, which was disloyalty to the Constitution of Pakistan, he remarked. The MWM leader said the entire Muslim Ummah, along with noble thinkers from other religions, had been observing Al-Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramazan for the last four decades.

He said Al-Quds Day for 2023 would be held on 23rd of Ramazan. On this occasion, the MWM would hold dozens of rallies in Karachi after the Friday prayers, while the main protest would be staged outside the Jamia Masjid Noor Iman in Nazimabad. He also demanded the best security for Al-Quds rallies in the city.