India’s retail inflation eases

NEW DELHI: India's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, on the back of softer food prices.
Annual retail inflation eased to 5.66 percent in March from 6.44 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. This was the lowest reading since Dec. 2021 which was at 5.59 percent and also lower than Reuters forecast of 5.80 percent in March. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) targets a inflation bank of 2 percent-6 percent.
KARACHI: CDC Share Registrar Services Limited , a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan...
KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Limited has engaged over 1200 less-privileged children from HOPE schools in a...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
London: At the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, the fund’s economic forecasts were carefully calibrated to...
LAHORE: Growth brought gradual change in many countries. Education, knowledge and skill help increase productivity of...
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority was blamed for the import of substandard Iranian LPG because of failure...