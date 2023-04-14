India’s retail inflation eases

NEW DELHI: India's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, on the back of softer food prices.

Annual retail inflation eased to 5.66 percent in March from 6.44 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. This was the lowest reading since Dec. 2021 which was at 5.59 percent and also lower than Reuters forecast of 5.80 percent in March. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) targets a inflation bank of 2 percent-6 percent.