CDC holds awareness sessions

KARACHI: CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, has conducted a series of awareness sessions on new eVoting related amendments by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), a statement said on Thursday.

SECP recently made amendments in the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 whereby the right to vote through electronic voting facility must be provided to members of every listed company for all businesses classified as special business under the Companies Act 2017.

The amendments have especially been introduced to add greater value to the shareholders for their maximum participation by facilitating them to cast their votes with the accessibility of e-voting system from anywhere in the world, thus bringing greater ease and transparency in the election/polling process while reducing/eliminating paper-based working at the issuer(s) end, according to CDC.

The sessions, hosted by CDCSR representatives, included a detailed presentation, system demo and Q&A sessions. CDCSR has extended its eVoting facility to leverage the shareholders of National Bank of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited & Synthetic Products Limited, etc.