Standard Chartered hosts iftar

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has engaged over 1200 less-privileged children from HOPE schools in a financial literacy module followed by a grand iftar-dinner, a statement said on Thursday.

The programme was conducted with a motive of providing and guiding young students regarding the importance of finance and financial institutions. Around 150 volunteers from the bank conducted sessions with the children on how to save money as well as highlighting the digital future of financial institutions.

HOPE is an NGO providing services of health and education in Pakistan through their healthcare network, formal and informal schools, and vocational centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan Shaikh, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan said, “The lack of financial literacy is a key barrier to financial inclusion, especially amongst vulnerable populations such as youth, women and micro and small businesses.”

He was of the view that financial preparedness of youth was essential for their well-being, besides being vital for our economic future.