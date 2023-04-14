Forlorn hopes of growth

LAHORE: Growth brought gradual change in many countries. Education, knowledge and skill help increase productivity of the factors of production, simultaneously increasing GDP, tax revenue and export. These are necessary conditions for growth and apply to all countries.

But in Pakistan there are strong institutional impediments in the process of high growth. The ruling classes are reluctant to carry out necessary reforms in administrative and economic fields essential for high growth.

In enacting and implementing any reforms, they prioritise their own interest. Rather the ruling classes impoverish the poor by levying taxes on goods and services they consume, while they themselves enjoy privileges and evade taxes.

The prevalent system as a whole is corrupt, unjust and aggravates inequality. Historically, high growth in Pakistan depends on foreign resources and foreign investment. High growth in a system, described above, aggravates inequality class-wise, ethnicity-wise and region-wise. Inequality is unacceptable for many reasons. It aggravates woes / grievances of the common people, ethnic groups and regions and strengthens hereditary aristocracy which is antithetical to democratic evolution.

We need high growth in an egalitarian socio-economic framework that simultaneously eliminates poverty and reduces wealth inequality. Wealth generation in the high-tech era in the framework of the free market system leads to a concentration of wealth aggravating inequality between the advanced and developing economies and the resource-rich and resource-poor classes.

Unchecked inequality creates economic crises and social upheaval. Advanced countries curtail welfare programmes. Developing economies which acquire knowledge and human development grow economically. Their political system and civilizational values, however, do not develop at the same speed as the economy. The time gap cannot be helped nor can the matter be much remedied.

Measures for alleviating poverty have sometimes been confused with the ones for reducing inequality. Social entrepreneurs do a good job alleviating poverty. But to reduce inequality we have to take a political decision of broad-basing ownership of selective productive assets, such as land reforms. As long as wide inequality of wealth exists in a society, equality of opportunity does not carry much sense.

If social politicians succeed in bringing about cultural change in the society, we will have before us a wider choice of patterns of collective ownership (such as cooperatives) for generation of wealth. We would safely nationalise banks and financial firms. The state will then be able to ensure effective control over credit and be able to curb the activities that give rise to economic crises.

Another question is whether the economy can grow within the system as it exists today. Yes, it can “grow” but society as a whole will not “develop”. The prevalent system will make the rich richer as is happening these days.

It may to a degree broaden the middle class but any improvement in the conditions of the downtrodden (who are in the predominant majority) will be insignificant. Despite growth, the country will continue moving from one crisis to the other.

In a nutshell, we have a choice either to bear with the status quo or bring about social change. Pakistan today has many versions of social change. Billionaires and multi-millionaires raise populist slogans of social change.

Then we have the backward-looking version of change. We also have a half-way approach to social change (such as behavioural change). We, however, need (forward-looking) genuine social change. This starts with land reforms and leads the way to establishing an egalitarian and stable system.