Rupee rises further

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains on Thursday, reaching almost one-week high, boosted by healthy inflows from remittances and fresh hopes that the International Monetary Fund programme may resume.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 284.91 per dollar, its strongest since April 7. It ended at 286.62 on Wednesday. The currency gained 0.60 percent or 1.71 rupees on the day.

The local unit increased by 2 rupees to settle at 292 per dollar in the open market. “A supply of dollars was increased thankto the remittances sent home by Pakistanis living abroad, which helped the rupee gain ground,” said a currency dealer.

Typically, during the holy month of Ramazan, remittances increase. A significant sum of money is distributed for Zakat and other philanthropic activities throughout this month. “The rupee strengthened as a result of reports that the IMF expected that Pakistan and the IMF would soon conclude a bailout agreement,” the dealer added.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings through Zoom from Islamabad with high-level IMF team headed by Jihad Azour Director Middle East and Central Asia Department, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF programme, particularly talks held with the IMF Mission during their visit to Pakistan and the implementation of prior actions.

“Jihad Azour, Director, IMF expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement will be signed soon, which is to be followed by the IMF Board’s approval,” it said. Pakistan has been struggling to secure critical financing from the IMF. The implementation of the government’s fuel subsidy programme worries the global lender because it could lead to fiscal leakage. A demand that Pakistan cannot satisfy without the umbrella of the IMF is that the government arrange commercial loans prior to the staff-level agreement.