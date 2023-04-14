SBP extends IFRS 9 implementation deadline

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday extended the deadline for banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to implement the International Financial Reporting Standard, IFRS 9 by a year to January 1, 2024.

The SBP said that it had made a decision regarding the implementation date of IFRS 9 based on feedback provided by the relevant stakeholders. “For banks having asset size of PKR 500 billion or above as of December 31, 2022, and for all the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), the implementation date has been extended from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024,” the SBP said in a statement.

“The implementation date for all other banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain the same i.e. January 1, 2024,” it added. During the transition period, banks, DFIs, and microfinance banks will continue with their parallel-run reporting as per the specified timelines. Nevertheless, early adoption of the standard is encouraged, according to the SBP.

“Further, preparation of the annual and interim financial statements on the revised formats by banks and DFIs has also been extended to the 1st quarter of the year 2024,” it said. The SBP has been consulting with the banking industry since early 2018 for the adoption of IFRS 9 in Pakistan. IFRS 9 is a Global Standard issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The standard lays out the accounting treatment of classification, measurement of financial instruments, and impairment of financial assets. In its statement issued in July last year, the central bank said with the implementation of IFRS 9, the existing provisioning requirement, following incurred loss approach, will be replaced by Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisions that will be based on expected losses on performing as well as non-performing portfolio.

This approach is forward-looking and effectively measures the loan loss provisions based on credit risk models, according to the SBP.