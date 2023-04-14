Stocks move slightly up on IMF optimism

Stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors hoped that a staff level agreement would materialise soon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares Index closed higher by 79.49 points or 0.20 percent to stand at 40,205.54 points against 40,126.05 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,417.97 points, while intraday low was 40,126.05 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investors weighed the positive outcome of the finance minister’s virtual spring meetings with IMF and World Bank, with expectations that the government would soon win the IMF’s confidence and sign a staff level agreement.

Rupee recovery and reports of likely receipts from UAE played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added. KSE-30 index also increased by 28.58 points or 0.19 percent to stand at 14,989.40 points compared with 14,960.82 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes rose by 10 million shares to 89.187 million shares from 79.825 million shares, whereas value increased to Rs2.766 billion from Rs2.569 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.103 trillion from Rs6.100 trillion. Out of 311 companies active in the session, 138 closed in green, 147 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the index opened on a positive note and gained to make an intraday high of 293 points on news that IMF Middle East and Central Asia Director on Wednesday expressed his confidence that the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the international money lender would be signed “soon” following the board’s approval.

However, some profit-taking was observed during the latter hours of the trading session, as investors preferred to book their gain before the long weekend.

Major contribution to the index came from Meezan Bank, Hubco, Lucky Cement, Oil and Gas Development Company and Fauji Fertilizer, as they cumulatively contributed 66 points to the index. On the flip side Engro Polymer and Chemicals, Pakistan Services, Engro, Pakistan Tobacco Company and Pakistan Oilfields Limited lost value to weigh down on the index by -68 points.

Major increase was recorded in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs80.15 to close at Rs5,145.25/share, followed by Bata (Pak), up Rs29.99 to close at Rs1,760/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Pakistan Services, down Rs25.45 to stand at Rs800.10/share, followed by Towellers Limited, down Rs23.60 to stand at Rs291.16/share. Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bourse opened with upbeat vibes due to progress in signing the SLA between the government and the IMF for the extended tranche. After the IMF news, investors breathed a sigh of relief, but political instability forced them to stay cautious that slowed activity. Volumes remained flat across the board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+30.4 points), power generation and distribution (+20.8 points), cement (+18.0 points), E&P’s (-11.0 points), and technology and communication (+8.8 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 7.777 million shares; flat at Rs1.17/share. It was followed by K-Electric with 4.220 million shares, down by two paisas to Rs1.98/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included PPL, OGDC, Silk Bank, Bankislami, Dewan Cement, Telecard Limited, Faysal Bank and Data Textile.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 20.359 million shares from 18.263 million shares.