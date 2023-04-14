Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown for another 15 days

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd, one of Pakistan’s leading car manufacturers, has announced that it will extend the shutdown of its plant for another 15 days due to the current economic situation in the country.

The closure was originally for a period of 23 days from March 9 to March 31, then from April 1 to 14. The company cites the government’s stringent measures, including restricting the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for the import of CKD kits and raw materials and halting foreign payments, as the reason for the closure.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company secretary said, “The company is not in a position to continue with its production and ultimately has continued to shut down its plant from April 16, 2023, to April 30, 2023.”

Other leading auto manufacturers in Pakistan, Indus Motors and Pak Suzuki, have also faced multiple closures of their plants due to similar issues. The government’s measures have led to a shortage of raw materials, particularly CKD material and steel, causing significant difficulties for the auto industry.

The temporary closure of Honda’s plant is just one of the many challenges faced by the auto industry in Pakistan. Government measures to restrict the import of raw materials and components have severely disrupted the industry’s supply chain, causing significant disruptions to production and sales.

The auto industry is a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the country’s GDP. The current situation has put the industry under immense pressure, with companies struggling to stay afloat due to reduced production and sales.

One analyst said the industry needs the government’s support to overcome the challenges it faces and emerge stronger in the post-pandemic era. The government has been urged to take immediate steps to address the issues faced by the auto industry, including the lifting of restrictions on LCs for the import of raw materials and components.

Difficulties faced by the auto industry are not unique, with other industries also facing challenges because of the current economic situation in the country. It is essential for the government to take swift and decisive action to support the industries and ensure their survival.

The challenges faced by the auto industry are a reminder of the importance of a stable and supportive business environment, which is crucial for the growth and development of the country’s economy.