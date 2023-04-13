‘Digital platforms vital for Pak economic diplomacy’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and SAPM on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon said on Wednesday that digital platforms had great importance in creating economic diplomacy and investment opportunities for Pakistan.

In a meeting Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Fahd Haroon briefed the chairman about the crucial role of digital platforms.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with META earlier in December 2022 at the META office in Singapore. He is the first official from Pakistan to visit the META office in Singapore. He appreciated the international technology company for enabling monetisation on their platforms for Pakistani content creators on Meta platforms.

Fahd Haroon appraised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent meetings with international technology platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and others. He briefed the chairman about the enormous potential of Pakistan’s digital economy and how it can tap into the creative industries, given the country’s talented youth and vast content consumption and interaction potential for the global digital ecosystem.

International institutions have identified that Pakistan can unlock its PKR9.7 trillion digital potential by 2030, which includes opportunities with digital platforms. The creative economy, including the arts, culture, content creation, and design sectors, is a major driver of economic growth in many countries, accounting for a major sector of contributor to the global GDP. The creative economy thrives on strong and efficient digital platforms. The chairman expressed his appreciation for Fahd Haroon’s efforts and suggested that Pakistani youth should have more opportunities to showcase their skills and talent on international digital platforms. He emphasised the importance of exploring deeper relationships with digital platforms for more investments and integration in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.