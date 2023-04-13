Nadra launches helpline for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a dedicated helpline for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Priority call handling system is one of the most significant features of the helpline. The system will prioritize calls from PWDs, ensuring that they receive prompt and efficient assistance. It is an essential aspect of the service, as PWDs often face a host of challenges in their daily lives and require immediate assistance in critical situations.

Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, while launching the helpline, underscored that every institution must ensure an equal degree of attention to everyone in the society.

Tariq Malik said the initiative was a reflection of Nadra’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible society. The newly launched dedicated helpline includes an appointment facility through Nadra’s computerized call management system (NCCMS), allowing PWDs to schedule appointments for ID card and documents processing.

Moreover, the helpline will also provide an interactive voice recording (IVR) message in both Urdu and English languages. This feature will help ensure that the service is accessible to a wider range of individuals, regardless of their language preferences or abilities. The IVR system will guide callers through a series of options, allowing them to select the service they require, simplifying the entire process simpler and more user-friendly.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadra has taken various initiatives for PWDs including free-of-cost issuance of CNIC for the first time and with a life time expiry. Nadra issues CNICs to PWDs in the executive category, printing a disability logo on cards and child registration certificates (CRCs).

Nadra has issued free-of-cost CNICs to more than 555,000 PWDs, including 395,000 physically challenged, 37,000 hearing impaired, 24,000 visually impaired and more than 100,000 mentally challenged persons.