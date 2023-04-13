Court provides interim relief to hospitals BoGs chairmen

PESHAWAR: The chairmen of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the seven medical and teaching institutions on Wednesday moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the dissolution of the boards and got interim relief from the court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had on Tuesday issued separate notifications on the dissolution of the BoGs of seven medical and teaching institutions (MTIs).

They included the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar (LRH), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), Qazi Hussain Ahmad Med Complex (QHAMC) Nowshera, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital (KGNTH) Bannu.

The government decided to dissolve seven BoGs in the first phase and then remove other boards in the second phase.

The news about the dissolution of the hospital boards had not even reached most people when it was already challenged in court which granted interim relief to the petitioners.

“After being able to successfully get interim relief in the suspension of the MTI Policy Board dissolution, we have moved the PHC for 7 MTIs (two more moved by Shumail Butt). Thus a total of 9 out of 10 MTIs have challenged the illegal decision of caretaker setup to dissolve MTIs,” Lawyer Ali Gohar Durrani, took to Twitter, to announce it. He said the 10th MTI will follow suit on Thursday and will file the petition against the dissolution through his office.

“We reiterate our stance to stand for the rule of law,” he vowed.

It was the second time the caretaker government suffered a blow as earlier when it dissolved the Policy Board, the court restored the the very next day. Some of the doctors welcomed and celebrated when came to know about the dissolution of the hospital boards.

In some of the BoGs such as Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera and Mardan Medical Complex, the BoG members were mostly affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or close relatives of the PTI lawmakers.

The government had already declined to provide funds for the MTIs and they never shared their expenses with the government. Also, there had been reports of irregularities and corruption in some of the MTIs but the previous government was not able to conduct an independent audit of these institutions, apparently due to the influence of Dr Nausherwan Burki, the architect of so-called health reforms.