UAE envoy sheds light on ‘Zayed Humanitarian Day’ importance

ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan, affirmed on Wednesday that Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th of Ramazan every year, is an annual national occasion for the people of his country and the world community at large.

“On this occasion, we salute the values, established by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the fields of giving, generosity and cohesion, and it is the humanitarian message that the wise leadership of UAE carried,” he explained.

“Consequently the UAE, with this approach, has become a global model and an example to follow in advancing and developing humanitarian initiatives,” the ambassador added.

Al Zaabi, in his speech made at a function, held on the Zayed Humanitarian Day, said: “The principles of Sheikh Zayed contributed to reach the white hands of the UAE and goodness and giving over for more than five decades to all countries of the world through support and assistance and charitable and humanitarian initiatives and projects and providing aid and relief. “It spread hope and happiness, and consolidated the foundations of security, peace and stability for societies suffering from wars and various natural disasters,” he added.

The envoy said that Zayed Humanitarian Day is observed in recognition of the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the UAE leadership, government and people were keen to commemorate this memory by following his approach of giving and continuing the humanitarian and welfare work, inspired by his wisdom. Al Zaabi said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan followed in his footsteps, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, continues the path of goodness and giving. That was why the UAE had, for many years, been ranked the first in the world as the largest donor of humanitarian aid.

He pointed out that the charitable and humanitarian initiatives and projects implemented by the UAE and its humanitarian organisations in Pakistan were a practical translation of directives of the wise leadership, which had been keen to adopt many humanitarian initiatives to provide aid and support in all fields within the framework of the well-established historical relations between the two friendly countries and peoples. The ambassador said that the humanitarian support from the wise leadership represented continuation of the approach and journey of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the areas of humanitarian field, as his planting has become ripe fruits across Pakistan through the construction of roads, bridges, schools, colleges, hospitals, health clinics, water supply projects, vocational training centres and infrastructure facilities.