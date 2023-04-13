Railways to run five special Eid trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced operation of five special trains on the Eidul Fitr. According to a spokesman for Pakistan Railways, these special trains would be run from April 18, 2023 for people returning to their native areas to celebrate Eid. The first Eid train would be run from Karachi to Peshawar on April 18, while the second train would run from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day. The third Eid train would run from Karachi to Lahore on April 19, the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26, and the fifth train from Lahore to Karachi on April 27.