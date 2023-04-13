Law Div amending Toshakhana bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday took up the Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022, asking the additional secretary Cabinet Division to give a briefing and report on the finality of the bill, or else it will be passed after Eid.

PML-N’s Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad presided over the committee meeting here at the Parliament House. It was informed that the proposed Toshakhana Bill was considered by the cabinet on April 6, whereupon members of the committee suggested some changes. It was told that after the incorporation of these changes by the Law Division, the draft bill will be presented to the Cabinet for approval to place it before the Parliament.

The new Toshakhana Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2023 was also tabled in the committee, which envisages the Cabinet Division to get the value of the gifts assessed from the government sector experts in FBR and private appraisers. The weapons will be assessed by experts of Pakistan Ordinance Factories Wah. The private appraisers will be paid 5 pc of the evaluation cost of each gift. It was also included that gifts exceeding monetary limits of up to $300 shall straight away become Toshakhana property. The gifts which cannot be retained, donated or displayed shall be disposed of by periodical sales to the general public.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad said that according to the draft bill no one will be able to take free gifts from the government treasury. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi was of the view that expensive gifts should not be received from foreign countries which ‘allows us further commit corruption and illegal acts’. The issue was deferred for finality in the next meeting with the direction that there should not be any further delays and all recommendations on the Toshakhana bill must be submitted to the Standing Committee after Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The need for collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region was emphasized by both sides during a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and a three-member delegation of the Chinese Embassy, including Charge de’ Affaires Pang Chunxue, Bao Zhong, Political Counselor, and Dong Wenli, Third Secretary. It underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in all fields, including Information Technology.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate Sanjrani congratulated President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government, and the people on his re-election as president for the third consecutive term. He also praised China’s efforts to establish peace in the region, noting that China played a key role in bringing together Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is commendable. Sanjrani highlighted that both countries have stood by each other in all kinds of situations and supported each other on every platform. He also acknowledged China’s investment in Pakistan, which has provided new employment opportunities for the youth, and noted that with the completion of CPEC, the entire region will develop and open new avenues for further investment. The Chairman reiterated that Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project, which has enormous potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Chinese Embassy Charge de’ Affaires Pang Chunxue expressed her country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, noting that Pakistan is China’s closest friend. She added that her country would share its experiences with Pakistan, which would help in its social and economic prosperity.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China in various fields, which would contribute to regional peace, stability, and development.