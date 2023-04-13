Second QTA of FY23: Discos to collect Rs0.46/unit from April to June

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) authorised state-run power distribution companies (Discos) on Wednesday to impose an average of Rs0.4689 per unit extra charge on their customers during the April to June period, on account of the second Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The distribution companies had filed a petition to recoup Rs17.391 billion from customers for the second quarterly adjustment of FY 2022-23, covering capacity charges for Independent Power Producers (IPPs), system usage charges (UoSC) and market operator fees (MOF), variable operation and maintenance costs, and the effect of transmission and distribution losses on FCA. Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will receive Rs8.0 billion in capacity charges.

However, Nepra authorised the collection of a total of Rs15.454 billion from customers during the months of April, May, and June 2023. The adjustment will apply to all Discos customers, excluding lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, according to the authority.

In line with the Authority’s December 1, 2020 decision, no quarterly adjustments will be passed on to industrial consumers (B1, B2, B3, and B4) up to the extent of incremental sales as long as the package continues. Note that an average of Rs3.08 per unit is being charged to customers for the first quarter, which will remain in effect until March 2023.

It’s worth noting that the increase for Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) customers will be Rs0.3578 per unit, resulting in a collection of Rs1.217 billion.

For Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) customers, the increase will be Rs0.6748 per unit (Rs4.89 billion), for Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) customers, it will be Rs1.9782 per unit (Rs6.707 billion), for Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) customers, it will be Rs0.9936 per unit (Rs4.602 billion), for Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) customers, it will be Rs0.4022 per unit (Rs2.388 billion), for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) customers, it will be Rs1.1238 per unit (Rs1.704 billion), and for Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) customers, it will be Rs2.3274 per unit, totaling Rs1.269 billion.

However, three Discos will receive reimbursement for their power bills, with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) reimbursing Rs0.5339 per unit (or Rs1.957 billion), Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) reimbursing Rs1.011 per unit (or Rs1.675 billion), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) returning Rs3.0344 per unit (or Rs3.487 billion) to its customers.

According to an official who spoke to The News, these three Discos reportedly intentionally withheld electricity supply from consumers to avoid paying capacity charges, so they will not pass on the increase.

During the hearing, Nepra expressed concern over the tactic used by these Discos not to utilise full electricity, causing confusion. Nepra also requested a detailed report from Pesco and other companies on the non-utilisation of electricity to its full capacity.

Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are automatically passed on to consumers on a monthly basis, while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variations in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, and use of system charges, including the impact of transmission and distribution losses, are included in the base tariff by the federal government.