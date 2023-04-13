KP caretaker govt faces severe financial crunch.—Twitter/file

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is facing a severe financial crisis and has reached the edge of default.

The caretaker government is facing a deficit of Rs110 billion in the current month in terms of salaries, pensions, development budget and non-salary budget. The province is left with only Rs13 billion in its provincial kitty.

The Finance Department has refused to disburse pay and pension for the month of April in advance on account of Eid to government employees.

An emergency meeting of the caretaker cabinet has been called to discuss the disbursement of advance Eid salaries and pension issue.

The 50 percent released, amounting to Rs35 billion, of the ADP has been partially de-punched due to the non-availability of funds. Moreover, payments of the flour subsidy amounting to Rs20 billion and provision of a monthly non-salary budget for the essential services amounting to a total of Rs9.6 billion per month are also due.

The federal government owes Rs238 billion to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The NFC arrears are Rs19 billion, the net hydel arrears are Rs62 billion, the FBR cross input tax is Rs8 billion, the merged areas’ total gap since the merger is Rs144 billion, and the gas and oil royalty is around Rs5 billion.

Finance Secretary Muhammad Ayaz confirmed to this scribe that the KP government has been receiving regular payments under the NFC but the arrears accumulated so far plus double salaries this month can’t be paid.

“We are finding it difficult to pay salaries, today we have requested a provincial cabinet meeting just for this one agenda point to decide whether we should pay the salaries before Eid or on the 1st of next month,” he said.

The secretary has sent a note to the chief secretary, saying that the finance department should be allowed to disburse the salary/pension for the month of April 2023 on the first working day of the subsequent month, not before Eid. The note says in the light of provisions of Note of Rule 217 of Federal Treasury Rules (Vol.1) provides that if a religious festival like Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha, falls within the last 10 days of a month, the salary/pension of that month is required to be disbursed in advance to the government servants and pensioners five days before the date of the festival. This year, the festival of Eidul Fitr is likely to take place on the 21st or 22nd of April 2023.

The provincial exchequer has been under severe stress for the past year. It can be judged from the fact that the 50% released amount of the ADP has been partially de-punched due to the non-availability of funds. Moreover, payments of flour subsidy amounting to Rs20 billion, and provision of monthly non-salary budget for the essential services like MTIs (Rs3.3 billion), Sehat Card (Rs4 billion), law & order (Rs1 bn), provision of free textbooks (Rs1.3 bn) amounting to a total of Rs9.6 billion per month are also due.

“The account-I balance stood at Rs13 billion and the total wage bill for salary/pension is around Rs45 billion per month. The next tranche of federal transfers expected in the middle of April are projected to be about Rs 20-25 billion,” the note said

The secretary said considering payment of advance salary/pension during April will push the provincial government towards default, even if flour subsidy and non-salary payments are somehow deferred.

The finance department is not in a position to disburse advance salaries and pension payments. It was proposed that due to the exceptionally difficult financial position, the finance department may be allowed to disburse the salary/pension for the month of April 2023 on the first working day of the subsequent month, not before Eid.