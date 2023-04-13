Government employee receives Rs9.47m pension

ISLAMABAD: On the intervention and directives of the federal ombudsman, a federal government employee received pension benefits amounting to Rs9.47 million after 9 years of his retirement.
Muhammad Akhlaq retired on June 18, 2014 after having rendered 41 years of services in the federal government department. However, he was deprived of his pension benefits on flimsy grounds for many years.
