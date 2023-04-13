Police promotions being made as per merit: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that departmental promotions from Constable to SP rank in Punjab Police are underway as per merit and seniority.

IG Punjab said that the departmental promotion and increase in rank is actually a reflection of the increase in the responsibilities of the police officer which requires more hard work and conscientious performance of duties than before.

He expressed these views while speaking at the badge pinning ceremony to the officers promoted from Inspector to Deputy Suprintendent of Police rank at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Dr Usman said that the promoted officers should perform whatever new posting they get with full dedication, sincerity and honesty and get the best performance from the subordinate staff by making good use of their field experience.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, DIG IT Ahsan Younis along with other officers were present at the ceremony.