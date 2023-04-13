 
April 13, 2023
Peshawar

Two held for selling free flour

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2023

LAKKI MARWAT: Two flour dealers were arrested here for selling free atta in black market, official sources said Wednesday. The sources said that acting on a tipoff, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Abdul Hadi took action on the complaints from different areas.AC Sultan Nooruddin arrested a group on the charges of selling flour provided by the government for free distribution to the people.