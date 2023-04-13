Man kills estranged wife, 3 others in Swat

MINGORA: A man allegedly killed his estranged wife and her three family members at the Sarbab area of the Marghazar valley in Swat district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the slain people were identified as Sultana, wife of Sahib Zar, Zainab, wife of Saifullah, Aisha, daughter of Sahib Zar, and Zubair, son of Sahib Zar. The deceased included a woman, her two daughters and a son.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur told The News that two accused had been arrested in connection with the murders. He said that the police had launched a search in the far-flung area to arrest the prime accused, Saifullah, who was the husband of Zainab.

The relatives of the slain persons shifted the bodies to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital and then blocked Mingora-Saidu Sharif Road for two hours. Chanting slogans against the administration and police, they demanded the arrest of the prime accused.

“The incident happened in the remote area of Swat. As soon as we received the information, the police rushed to the spot. However, it took four hours to reach there due to difficult terrain,” said DPO, adding that the main culprit would soon be arrested. He said the motive behind the killings was a domestic issue.

The offcial said the slain woman Zainab, who had been married to the accused Saifullah, had developed differences with her husband and did not want to live with him.