Timber smugglers injure forest dept officials

MANSEHRA: A sub-divisional forest officer and six other officials sustained injuries when a group of armed timber smugglers pushed heavy stones from the mountains in the Ser Galli area of the Shergar forest range in Oghi on Wednesday.

“The timber smugglers attacked and injured the Forest Department’s officials when the latter conducted a raid after a tip-off that illegal deforestation is taking place in the jungle,” Abrar Ahmad, the divisional forest officer of Tanawal Agror Forest Department, told reporters in Oghi. Ahmad, who rushed to the spot along with DFO patrolling squad Saeed Wazir, said that the injured SDFO Zahoor Khan and other injured officials were rushed to the nearby health facility.

He said that armed timber smugglers fled after the attack. “The timber smugglers fired shots into the air and rolled over heavy rocks and stones on our team from the mountains,” he said. The DFO said that he met District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi and sought an immediate arrest of timber smugglers involved in the attack. “We cannot allow timber smugglers to go unpunished for attacks on the officials of the Forest Department,” he said.