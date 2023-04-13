Flour truck looted in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A big crowd stormed a truck and took away hundreds of wheat flour bags meant for free distribution under the government scheme.

The crowd had assembled at the local health facility in Karori to receive the free wheat flour but it went on a rampage and broke open the gates when distributors delayed the process. Many people sustained injuries during the stampede. The injured were provided treatment at the same health facility.

An eyewitness told reporters that people went out of control when they noticed favouritism in the distribution of wheat flour by the distributors.

All Primary Teachers Association President Fayyaz Khan belonging to the Karori area in Oghi witnessed the entire episode. He said that government should ensure a fair distribution of free wheat flour. “Poverty and inflation are at an all-time high in the country and in such a situation supplying free wheat flour to a handful of people might create the law and order situation,” he said. Fayyaz Khan said the district administration should provide security at the free flour distribution points to avoid such incidents in the future.