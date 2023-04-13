Defaulters asked to pay WSSCM dues

PESHAWAR: The recovery drive against the defaulters of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has been accelerated on the directives of the deputy commissioner and chief executive officer WSSCM here.

Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir along with WSSCM’s Citizen Liaison and Revenue Teams visited various areas and directed the defaulters to pay dues within three days.

She gave warning to those who threw rubbish in public places and asked them to hand over the waste to the WSSCM staff in time and not litter places or else they would be fined. No efforts will be spared in providing the best municipal services to the citizens of Mardan at their doorsteps, she added.