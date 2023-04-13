Tribesmen pledge support to security forces

WANA: A group of tribal elders and security forces discussed various issues at a joint jirga held in Sherwangai area in Upper South Waziristan tribal district.

During the discussion, the strategy to deal with the negative propaganda of terrorists against the forces was discussed in details. The locals were asked to inform the security forces about any suspected terrorist activity and its facilitators. The tribal elders and local people pledged their full support for the establishment of peace in the area so that the ongoing development can proceed smoothly. They said the security forces had played a role in the restoration of peace and execution of ongoing development projects in the area.