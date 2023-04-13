Orphan kids visit Governor’s House

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali has said that Pakistani youth have a lot of potentials and they are the future of the country.

“It is imperative to provide better health and education facilities to our younger generation with confidence and guidance,” he said while addressing the students of Mercy Educational Complex (MEC), Nasirpur who met him in a delegation.

A handout said that the MEC is a boarding institution for orphans providing formal and informal education to around 700 students at school and vocational levels on cost-free basis. Ghulam Ali said supporting orphans is a noble deed and that the people involved in such noble acts must be appreciated.

He appreciated the establishment of MEC as an ideal boarding institution for the orphans and said that it is our national and moral duty to help destitute children. The governor hoped the students of the MEC would work for making Pakistan a prosperous and country.

He distributed certificates of appreciation among the students who had secured A+ grades in the matriculation examination. The students visited different sections of the sprawling Governor’s House.