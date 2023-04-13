Police say 53 street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police on Wednesday claimed to bust 14 gangs of street criminals and arrested its 53 members during the last seven days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar Haroon Rashid told a press conference that operations are underway against street criminals which had proved fruitful. He added a number of those involved in car and bike lifting and snatching, robberies and dacoities have been arrested in actions during the last one week.

The official said during the actions 14 stolen cars, 25 bikes, 65 cellular phones and Rs7 million were recovered from the held criminals. He said over 50 gangs of street criminals including those involved in shooting people have been busted and 669 of their members were arrested by the Capital City Police in operations during the current year.

The official added that looted goods and cash worth Rs26 million were recovered from the held criminals. Besides, 28 cars, 74 motorbikes, 52 tola gold ornaments and 246 cellular phones were also recovered from the gangs. The recovered cars and bikes were handed over to the owners on Wednesday that were recovered by the police in recent actions.

Haroon Rashid said apart from street criminals, actions were underway against drug dealers all over Peshawar. He added 2610 drug traffickers have been arrested and 139 kilograms of ice drug, 108kg of heroin, 214kg of opium and 1176kg hashish were recovered from them during this year. The official said 980 search operations were conducted in different parts of Peshawar during the last three months to improve law and order.