Strict security on Youm-e-Ali, Vaisakhi festival

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) took strict security measures for Youm-e-Ali (RA) and Vaisakhi festival.

More than 100 PSCA cameras were deployed to monitor main Majalis and processions from all angles to ensure their safety. Moreover, technical teams from PSCA are present at the headquarters and in the field to support law enforcement agencies in case of any emergency.

The Senior Police Command is also closely monitoring all operations from the Safe Cities Headquarters. To further enhance the security of Youm-e-Ali, representatives of law enforcement agencies, including the Lahore Police, remained on duty at the Safe City Centre. A spokesperson for PSCA has advised citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or persons to the authorities.

In case of an emergency, citizens should immediately contact Emergency 15 for assistance. On the arrival of Vaisakhi and Sikh yatrees at various places across Punjab, including Lahore, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority made special arrangements for monitoring with cameras for security. The use of cameras for monitoring is a proactive measure for the security of yatrees, and the PSCA mobile command van is a valuable resource for managing security operations in real time. The installation of a special mobile tower and the provision of modern handsets for mobile video surveillance are commendable efforts toward ensuring effective communication and surveillance.

A communication channel has also been developed up to a radius of 2km, including the entrances and exits of the main Gurdwara. In this regard, 30 modern handsets have been provided to the police for mobile video surveillance, said spokesperson. He said DPO, Nankana Sahib, is monitoring the surveillance and security operations. Safe City’s 7-member technical and monitoring team is always available to assist the ground force.