CDA suspends officials involved in plot file theft

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal on receiving a complaint regarding theft of a file of a plot has suspended an assistant director and another employee of the Land Rehabilitation Directorate.

The CDA chairman issued orders of action against the officer while attending an open court (kutchehry) here at CDA’s Facilitation Centre on Wednesday. Mengal also directed registration of FIR against the two CDA employees and against a citizen involved in the theft incident.

The chairman also censured Director General Enforcement for not handing over possession of plot to an allottee in Sector I-11 and ordered action against encroachers. Holding of open court on weekly basis by the incumbent chairman has been largely appreciated by the people but also expressed concerns over delay or non-implementation of Chairman’s directives on different issues.

For instance, the chairman while hearing complaints regarding cases of plots which the Land directorate transferred for more than one occasions but later declared those as bogus and fraudulent allotments, ordered the constitution of a committee to resolve the issue. However, no required action was taken instead a vague office order was issued with signatures of Director Coordination which mentioned other issues relating to land rehabilitation and did not mention the scam. The victims who were bona fide purchases of these plots, have been demanding to accommodate cases where original allottee was entitled affectee.