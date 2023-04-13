NAVTTC asked to set appropriate quality standards

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that NAVTTC should set appropriate quality standards to ensure that Pakistani graduates from technical training institutes are accepted in foreign markets.

He stated this while taking a briefing from Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Shahid Khan. Senior officials of the ministry including Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

Furthermore, provincial DGs of NAVTTC were also present via online link. Rana Tanveer Hussain said, “There is a dire need for NAVTTC to perform at its full capacity.” He said, “It is imperative that our training is internationally accredited in order to ensure the acceptability of the Pakistani workforce in foreign markets such as Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Europe.”