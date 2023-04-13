Special squads to be set up to curb signal violations

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

The police spokesperson said that Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for taking stern action against those violating red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose. A special campaign is already underway to check violations while various squads would perform duties on main roads and boulevards of the city and take action against the violators.