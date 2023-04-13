Bike-lifting gang busted

Islamabad: The Sangjani police have arrested five gangsters of a former jailbird racket involved in a series of bike-lifting offences and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, taking notice on increasing incident of street crime, specially, mobile phone snatching and bike-lifting crimes, asked the zonal police officers to initiate effective crackdown on criminal elements involved in car and bike-lifting incidents. Consequently, the Sangjani police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of an interprovincial gang involved in a series of bike-lifting incidents. The police team recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and spare parts of stolen motorbikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Anwar Shah, Bahu ul Haq, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Nafees, and Abdul Saboor.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The accused have a previous criminal record. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents and stole motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, later, shifted the stolen bike to Balochistan for sale. CPO/DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team's efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown on the accused involved in car and bike-lifting incidents.