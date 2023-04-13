 
close
Thursday April 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

25 patients being treated at RIUT daily

By APP
April 13, 2023

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Wednesday said that 35 operating dialysis machines were providing treatment to 20 to 25 patients daily at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT). During a visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute, he said along with medical facilities, tests for various diseases are available at the institute.