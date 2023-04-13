Revised PC-I of FCE under criticism from teachers

Islamabad: The recent revision of PC-I for the Federal College of Education (FCE) has come in for criticism from teachers for "opening the door to interference" by NGOs in the affairs of Islamabad's leading public sector teacher training institution.

According to them, the original PC-I prepared by the former FCE director and her team didn't allow any role for the private sector in the college's matters other than the provision of some IT services. The faculty members told 'The News' that over the years, the FCE had made significant strides to improve its capacity, especially in the area of digital teaching and learning, winning praise from foreign agencies, including the World Bank.

They said the Rs960.761 million project was basically meant to strengthen teacher training at the FCE to improve the quality of school education in the country, including Islamabad Capital Territory, but it sat so well with the Higher Education Commission that the regulator agreed with the proposed upgrade of the college as a degree-awarding institution. The HEC also issued a letter of consent for the proposed National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education.

The teachers, however, complained that the revised PC-I had no role for the HEC in the project suggesting that the FCE won't have the authorisation to issue degrees and instead, the teachers would receive just certificates after completing training courses. They insisted that those certificates would be of no use for being issued by an institute without a degree-awarding status.

The teachers also objected to the digital mode of training and called in-person training the actual training saying hundreds of websites operated from abroad are already there to train teachers day and night. A college professor told 'The News' that it would be "illogical" to engage the private sector for teacher training by ignoring the foreign-qualified and experienced staff members of the FCE. He claimed that the FCE's teachers were excellent trainers but some officers at the education ministry wanted to contract private parties to offer training under the revised PC-I to "make money."

"The project's cost is Rs 960.761 million, so the element of kickbacks cannot be ignored," he said. Another faculty member said the teacher training project was driven by "narrow political agendas" by ignoring the advice of experts.

He said those at the helm "victimised and sidelined" former FCE director Dr. Samia Dogar, who graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School and also got a Ph.D. degree from the USA, as well as FCE Dean of Academics, chairman of the BS (Hons) Programme and estate officer Dr. Hamid Hasan Mian, who was a graduate of the University of Glasgow, UK.

"In order to change PC-I, the charge of the FCE director's office was recently given to a school principal, who didn't even know the ABCs of that document. She acted just as a rubber stamp for the approval of the new PC-I, which is set to be put up to the Departmental Development Working Party for mandatory consent," he said.