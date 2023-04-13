LAHORE: Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Wednesday nominated Dr Noreen Akram Rathore as DATH coordinator for Europe for one year. Dr Noreen will be responsible to establish new coordination with the government and NGOs on drug demand reduction and will also build a better image in Europe.
LAHORE: The Civil Society Organisations representatives want one-window operation for registration of NGOs and...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that departmental promotions from Constable to SP rank...
LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad visited the under-construction Local Government...
LAHORE: Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Environment Protection...
LAHORE: Taking action against illegal occupants, the Railway Administration Lahore Division has sealed 56 shops...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,162 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...