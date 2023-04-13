Police promotions being made on merit: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that departmental promotions from Constable to SP rank in Punjab Police are underway as per merit and seniority.

IG Punjab said that the departmental promotion and increase in rank is actually a reflection of the increase in the responsibilities of the police officer which requires more hard work and conscientious performance of duties than before. He expressed these views while speaking at the badge pinning ceremony to the officers promoted from Inspector to DSP rank at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Rank pinning ceremony: The rank pinning ceremony for officers promoted to the posts of DSP was held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday. IG Punjab Additional IGs and other officers conferred the promoted officers with the rank of DSP. Relatives of the promoted DSPs also participated in the rank placement ceremony. IG congratulated promoted officers and issued orders to perform duties more diligently than before.