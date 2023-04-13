Minister orders timely completion of LG Academy

LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad visited the under-construction Local Government Academy at Johar Town on Wednesday and reprimanded both the contractor and the consultant for slow pace of construction work causing delay in completion of the project. The minister directed for gearing up the work and using additional resources, if required, to complete the building at the earliest. 'There will be no compromise on the deadline for completion of construction work,' he added. He directed the contractors to work as per the terms and conditions stipulated in the contract and complete the construction work of the academy by June 30. The minister was informed during the visit that the Local Government Academy is being constructed in Johar Town on a 10 kanals piece of land at a cost of Rs1.86 billion. The construction work of the academy was started in 2019. So far 76% of the work has been completed. Gray structure of the entire building is already complete while the finishing work is in progress these days. He was told that after the construction of the academy, two floors will be commercialised, which will generate revenue for the local government, department. The minister directed that the arrangements for procuring or importing elevators, generators and other equipment should be completed.