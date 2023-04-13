Illegal pyrolysis plants to face action, says minister

LAHORE: Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Environment Protection Department on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed to address the issue of environmental pollution caused by pyrolysis plants. It was decided that a crackdown would be carried out on the plants that posed a threat to the environment and human health. The plants adhering to the guidelines would be evaluated by the EPD, and a decision would be made based on the analytical report.

Minister SM Tanveer emphasised that the closure of plants that posed a risk to human life was necessary, and asserted that environmental pollution could not be tolerated. He urged the people to play their role in protecting the environment. The Chairman of All Pakistan Alternative Energy Association, Zahid Saeed, suggested that the plants meeting the standards should be regulated.

Other attendees included Secretary of Environment Protection Department Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, DG Nadia Saqib, Director Muhammad Amir, President LCCI Kashif Anwar, and pyrolysis plant owners.