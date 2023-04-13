 
Thursday April 13, 2023
Lahore

56 shops sealed

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2023

LAHORE: Taking action against illegal occupants, the Railway Administration Lahore Division has sealed 56 shops located in prime location of Lahore Cantt Railway Station, Ghousia Masjid Road Gulberg III.

When the lease period of railway shops expired, an action was taken against the occupants. In the process of sealing the shops, an operation team faced resistance. Later, the issues were resolved during negotiations.