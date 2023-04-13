56 shops sealed

LAHORE: Taking action against illegal occupants, the Railway Administration Lahore Division has sealed 56 shops located in prime location of Lahore Cantt Railway Station, Ghousia Masjid Road Gulberg III.
When the lease period of railway shops expired, an action was taken against the occupants. In the process of sealing the shops, an operation team faced resistance. Later, the issues were resolved during negotiations.
