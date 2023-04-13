Nine die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,162 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,185 were injured. Out of this, 615 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 570 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
