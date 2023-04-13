Governor stresses positive thinking to meet challenges

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman Wednesday said all institutions and political forces should show positive thinking to meet the challenges.

The governor said this while attending a passing-out ceremony of 50th Common Training Programme at Civil Services Academy Lahore, as a chief guest. Director General Civil Services Academy, Kamran Ali Afzal, Arifa Subohi, faculty members, probationary officers and their parents and relatives were present in the ceremony.

Governor Balighur Rehman while addressing the graduating young officers said, “Immense prestige is attached with the civil services, but, don't forget that you have earned it as civil servants, not as masters. The purpose of civil service is the welfare and betterment of the people and you should discharge your responsibilities keeping these objectives in mind. You are amongst the most qualified and capable youth of Pakistan.” He said that among them there are engineers, doctors, and experts in various fields including economics, finance, business, commerce, information technology and law. He said that it is very gratifying that a large number of female officers are included among the graduating officers, adding that not only does this mean that we are steadily mainstreaming women in our society, but also that their inclusion in government would surely bring balance in public policy formation.

The governor said that all institutions and political forces should show positive thinking to meet the challenges that the country is currently faced with. He added that the continuity of policies is very important for good governance and economic development and the most responsibility for making government policies successful is on civil officers. The governor distributed shields and trophies among the probationary officers who showed outstanding performance. Earlier, Director General Civil Services Academy Kamran Ali Afzal shed light on the aims and objectives of the course. Balighur Rehman as Chancellor approved appointments and nominations to important posts in various varsities of Punjab. According to the details, Governor Punjab/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rahman approved the appointment of Prof Dr Humayun Abbas, Islamic Studies Department, as Dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning Government College University Faisalabad for a period of three years. Furthermore, he nominated Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique, Department of Environmental Sciences, FJWU Rawalpindi has been nominated as Pro Vice Chancellor for a period of three years or till her superanunution, whichever is earlier.

The governor assigned additional charge of Examinations of the University of Narowal to Dr Luqman Riaz, Assistant Professor (BS 19) Department of Environmental Sciences for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. The governor assigned the additional charge of Registrar, Emerson University Multan to Mukhtar Hussain, Professor of Botany for a period of three months or appointment of a permanent Registrar, whichever is earlier. The governor entrusted the additional charge of controller examinations of Emerson University Multan to Dr Muhammad Abrar, Professor of Urdu, for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent. The governor nominated Dr Syeda Faleha Zahra Kazmi Professor, Department of Persian as Dean, Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, LCWU for three years or her retirement, whichever is earlier. He assigned the additional charge of controller examinations of Emerson University Multan to Dr Abrar, for a period of three months or till appointment of a permanent controller. He assigned the additional charge of Controller of Exams of Okara University to Dr M Tahir Khan Farooqui for a period of three months or till regular appointment to this post, whichever is earlier.