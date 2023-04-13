Cop booked for threatening doctors

LAHORE: A policeman deputed at medico-legal duty was booked for threatening and harassing doctors at Mayo Hospital after being drunk.

A case was registered against him at Gawalmandi Police station. Saddam Hussain was appointed at medico legal staff. He being drunk started hurling abuses at staff and pointed weapon at them. On a complaint, a case wasregistered against him. The suspect was yet to be arrested. In another incident reported in Nishter Colony, a police constable was booked for dealing in drugs. A police team raided a hideout near a graveyard where they arrested a drug dealer identified as Mohsin Raza. His accomplice managed to flee. During investigation, it came forth that the suspect was a cop.

RAPE ATTEMPT: A man was arrested for attempting to rape a seven-year old girl in Sabzazar. The suspect identified as Boota had lured the girl to an under-construction house where he attempted to rape her. She cried for help. The suspect was arrested and a case was registered against him.