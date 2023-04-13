 
Thursday April 13, 2023
Lahore

Electricity workers demand one-month pay

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2023

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity workers held a large protest rally in front of Lesco Headquarters office under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA Wednesday, demanding one-month pay as Performance Allowance on the eve of Eid ul Fitr like previous years. The workers urged the PM to intervene and save the line staff from accidents that have taken lives of more than 66 members of line staff.