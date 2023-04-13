Electricity workers demand one-month pay

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity workers held a large protest rally in front of Lesco Headquarters office under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA Wednesday, demanding one-month pay as Performance Allowance on the eve of Eid ul Fitr like previous years. The workers urged the PM to intervene and save the line staff from accidents that have taken lives of more than 66 members of line staff.
