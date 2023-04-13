Business activities to continue till 1:00am in City

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haidar Wednesday issued the notification of working hours till Eidul Fitr holidays.
According to the notification, business activities would continue till 1:00 am in City and all bakeries, sweets, groceries and other business activities would be permitted to operate till 1:00 am at night, the next morning from the month of Ramazan and Eid holidays only. After the month of Ramazan and Eid holidays, old timing would be followed.
The notification stated restaurants will be permitted to operate from Iftar to Sehari till 6:00 am, after the month of Ramazan old timings would be followed. Medical stores and pharmacies, hospitals, petrol stations, CNG stations, puncture shops, milk shops and tandoor shops will be exempted from the directives, the notification maintained.
The notification said if any business found in violation again and again of this order then the cases would be registered against the violators as per directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
LAHORE: Director Drug Advisory Training Hub & Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain,...
LAHORE: The Civil Society Organisations representatives want one-window operation for registration of NGOs and...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that departmental promotions from Constable to SP rank...
LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad visited the under-construction Local Government...
LAHORE: Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Environment Protection...
LAHORE: Taking action against illegal occupants, the Railway Administration Lahore Division has sealed 56 shops...