PMA denounces keeping Punjab out of PMDC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has denounced keeping Punjab out of the the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). In an emergency meeting at PMA House here Wednesday, the association stated on Wednesday that a notification, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (MNHRC) after the approval of the prime minister, *including 15 members in the PMDC without giving representation to Punjab is discrimination against Punjab province that is also against the constitution of Pakistan and national unity. The PMA maintained that the total number of medical colleges, including public and private in Pakistan, is 122 out of which 63 colleges are in Punjab while 64% of total 274994 registered doctors also belong to Punjab. The association said non-representation of Punjab province in PMDC is a question mark on the regulatory authority. A strong protest was voiced against the government's "unwise" strategy in PMDC. The council members demanded the prime minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to immediately ensure withdrawal of this "unconstitutional" notification of PMDC. The house warned the government against instigating the doctors community to launch protest.
The meeting was presided over by its President Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, whereas Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Iram Shahzai, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain and Dr Nader Khan participated in the meeting.
