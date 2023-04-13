Surplus sugar available in Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office with regard to prevention of sugar smuggling in which it was decided to undertake monitoring of sugar transportation at the exit routes of the Punjab province and the proposal to enforce Inventory Management System in the sugar mills was reviewed.

It was reviewed in the meeting to formulate a mechanism regarding registration and inspection of godowns of the brokers and dealers. Mohsin Naqvi ordered that effective steps should be taken to bring stability in the prices of sugar and prevention of sugar smuggling. Mohsin Naqvi directed that a durable strategy should be chalked out so as to check artificial hike in the price of sugar. He asserted that hike in the prices of sugar tantamount to negligence of the departments concerned, adding that selling of sugar at high prices was not at all tolerable to the masses. It was apprised in the meeting that a surplus stock of sugar was available in Punjab and there was no possibility of its shortage. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Secretary Industries, Secretary Excise and Taxation and Secretary Food, Cane Commissioner, DG Industries and the officials concerned attended the meeting.

DBAS: Delegations of District Bar Association Gujranwala and Okara held separate meetings with the Caretaker Chief Minister at Chief Minister’s Office Wednesday. The office-bearers of Gujranwala and Okara Bar Associations apprised him of the problems being faced by the lawyer community. Caretaker chief minister assured them of solving their problems at the earliest, adding that all possible measures would be taken for the betterment of lawyer community and their families.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that e-stamp both of Bank of Punjab would be opened in the District and Sessions Complex Gujranwala and Bank of Punjab ATM would also be installed. He remarked that we would also extend cooperation for the construction of lawyers chambers in Gujranwala and Okara, adding that provision of best education and health facilities would be ensured for the lawyer community. The caretaker chief minister revealed that a doctor would be deputed immediately at the dispensary being established for the lawyer community in Okara. He stated that we would contact the federal government for establishing NADRA Desk and Passport Desk on the court premises of Gujranwala.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the conduct of lawyer community was appreciable with regard to provision of justice to the common man, adding that his doors are always remain open for the lawyer community.

visits route of Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession: Caretaker Chief Minister visited the main procession route on Youm-e-Ali (RA) on Wednesday evening.

He reviewed the arrangements being made for the participants of the main procession near Karbala Gham-e-Shah, inspected the security arrangements and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the main procession. He acknowledged that excellent security arrangements were being made across Punjab, including Lahore. He remarked that the law and order remained normal across the province. He lauded that the police, administration and concerned departments performed their duties with diligence and dedication.